Telford & Wrekin Council enforces breach of planning conditions through court

Telford & Wrekin Council successfully prosecuted a company and its director for failing to comply with two Breach of Condition Notices relating to development carried out within the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

The case was heard at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday and reinforces the council’s commitment to preserving the area’s historical integrity.

Millenium Enterprises Ltd, who carried out the development of a Grade II listed building and its adjacent land, together with its sole director, Amratpal Singh, were fined a combined total of £76,120 including costs.

The court ruled in absence after the director of Millenium Enterprises Ltd, failed to attend the hearing.

The charges stem following planning permission being granted in 2014 and 2015 for development carried out by Millenium Enterprises Ltd at the former Crown Inn, Hodge Bower, Iron Bridge and its adjacent land which had been granted subject to conditions.

The company failed to comply with the planning conditions intended to protect the architectural and historical significance of the site which resulted in two Breach of Condition Notices being served under section 187A of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 in 2020.

The listed building and the adjacent land are situated within the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, an area designated for its special character and appearance. The breaches involved non-compliance with a range of conditions.

The court recognised the dangerous precedent that non-compliance within such a sensitive and historically significant area could set for future developments, stressing the importance of adhering to the planning conditions that safeguard Telford’s rich heritage.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement, and Transport at Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“This outcome sends a strong message that Telford & Wrekin Council will not tolerate breaches of planning regulations, particularly in areas of such historical importance. The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site is of global significance, and we will continue to ensure that all developments within this area preserve its unique character.

“We are pleased that the court has recognised the seriousness of these breaches and has taken appropriate action.”