More than 72,000 patients seen as CDC celebrates its first year

More than 72,000 patients have been seen at the county’s Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) since it first opened its doors a year ago this week.

Kim Davies, Cardiac Physiologist, at work when the Cardiorespiratory service was launched

The purpose-built CDC has transformed the way that services are provided, with the number of elective diagnostic tests and scans that The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), in partnership with the Integrated Care Board (ICB), offers increasing significantly.

Services at the CDC, which is based in Hollinswood House, Stafford Park, Telford, have opened in phases.

Since it opened last October, the CDC has seen a total of 72,469 patients with 42,960 in phlebotomy (blood tests); 26,206 in radiology; 2,419 in teledermatology (opened February 2024) and 884 in cardiorespiratory (opened June 2024).

The CDC provides a better environment to support patients and enables them to be seen away from a hospital site.

Services on offer at the CDC are radiology (CT, X-ray, ultrasound and MRI); pathology; teledermatology and a cardiorespiratory service, which includes tests such as echocardiogram (ECHO), spirometry and electrocardiogram (ECG).

Feedback from patients is positive with them saying they are happy to have their diagnostic tests away from a hospital setting and that it is a far better environment.

Dr John Jones, Medical Director, said: “Since it opened its doors the CDC has been a fantastic state-of-the art facility for us to see our patients for tests. We can test or scan patients away from a hospital setting, which helps to improve the quality of the patient’s experience.

“I would also like to thank our staff who have been instrumental in setting up these services at the CDC and do all they can to ensure our patients are cared for in a comfortable environment.”

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the new facilities offered by our county’s first CDC in Telford.

“Since it opened, staff have worked really hard to ensure that patients can access diagnostic tests more easily, away from our busy hospitals. The CDC is vital in helping to reduce pressure on our acute hospitals and I’d like to thank all those staff who have helped make this new facility such a success.”

Radiology appointments are now offered six days a week; teledermatology has increased to four days a week (with a fifth day at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital) with pathology and cardiorespiratory appointments now taking place five times a week.

Renal dialysis services are also based at Hollinswood House and provide care for lower risk dialysis patients, with acute services provided at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The CDC opened in October 2023.