10.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Hadley Learning Community pupils take their seats on the BBC sofa

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Youngsters from a Telford primary school got the chance to be TV presenters for the day when a production crew paid a special visit.

The BBC Midlands Today team on the famous red sofa with Hadley Learning Community primary pupils
The BBC Midlands Today team on the famous red sofa with Hadley Learning Community primary pupils

BBC Midlands Today brought its famous red sofa to Hadley Learning Community primary school as part of a roadshow around the region marking the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Milli Couzens, the school’s deputy head, said: “We were delighted to be chosen to be part of the special 60th anniversary show, and to wish the BBC Midlands Today team a happy birthday.

“Reporter Ben Sidwell and a filming team brought the famous red sofa into the school on the final day of its tour around the region, giving a group of our students the chance to feel what it’s like to be TV stars.”

Three of the youngsters – Alfred Pennington, Maisie Phillips and Zanaiah McFarlane – were invited to ‘become’ show presenters Nick Owen, Mary Rhodes, and Shafali Oza for the special broadcast.

Milli said: “It was a fantastic experience for Alfred, Maisie, Zanaiah and all of their peers to learn what goes on behind the scenes on a show like BBC Midlands Today.

“We’re really grateful to the producers for choosing HLC primary to play a starring role in such a special show, and create a memory which I’m sure our pupils will never forget.”

HLC primary is part of the Learning Community Trust, a multi-academy trust which spans education for children and young people from the age of 2-16, and has more than a dozen sites across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin,.

