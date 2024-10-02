Forest school fun for children and families at Hope House

Rain didn’t dampen spirits when Hope House children’s hospice celebrated the opening of their new forest school with wildlife activities, hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows.

Local businesses involved in the project included Kronospan, Veolia UK and Oswestry Windows and Doors

Local businesses involved in the project included Kronospan, Veolia UK and Oswestry Windows and Doors

Children at the hospice, in Morda, near Oswestry, are looking forward to even more activities in the great outdoors thanks to funding provided by generous local businesses.

- Advertisement -

The outdoor area, complete with a wooden lodge activity area, fire pit, colourful benches, bug hotels and bird boxes, was celebrated with an official ceremony complete with toasted marshmallows and hot chocolate. The ribbon cutting – using garden shears – was attended by the businesses who made the provision possible, as well as some of the children and staff.

Hope House Director of Care Karen Wright thanked all the businesses involved, including guests from Kronospan, Veolia UK and Oswestry Windows and Doors.

“She said: “We are incredibly grateful to all the local businesses who have made this wonderful forest school area possible, through donations of materials, time and expertise. Without generous grants and donations from businesses we wouldn’t be able to provide these exciting extra experiences for our children with life-threatening conditions, their brothers and sisters, parents and staff.”

Breakaway Charity provided funding for the log cabin, Chirk-based wood panel business Kronospan supplied wall and flooring materials, and Veolia UK provided a grant through their Envirogrant scheme which funded the forest school tools.

Matthew Dunne-Smith, director of Oswestry Windows and Doors, was given the honour of cutting the ribbon as part of an auction bid which he won at the Hope House Arabian Delights Ball earlier in the year.

Veolia communications officer Angela James, Kronospan Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ben Spruce, and Cae Glas Lodge Freemasons Secretary Pete Adams also attended.

Forest School co-ordinator Melanie Roberts lit the campfire and helped children and visitors to toast marshmallows and make chocolate biscuit s’mores. Despite the drizzle, Hope House children Keira and Jack also joined the celebrations, and enjoyed activities around the fire.

Mel said: “We are delighted to have opened this amazing area, which has been cleared, redesigned and created thanks to local businesses and volunteers.

“As a trained Forest School Co-ordinator, I can’t wait to run sessions for our children on respite stays, and also for sibling support and activity days.

“Forest school brings so many benefits. Our activities offer multi-sensory experiences which everyone can enjoy. Learning and playing outdoors benefits physical and mental wellbeing for all ages and abilities.

“It’s also a lovely activity for staff to enjoy. For care staff working a 12-hour shift, time spent outdoors enjoying nature can reduce stress and increase happiness and contentment.

“We hope to be outdoors in all weathers making the most of the seasons, and look forward to many more campfires and hot chocolates throughout the year.”