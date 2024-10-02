Appeal after 12-year-old assaulted at Shrewsbury park

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for information following an assault on a 12-year-old at a town park.

The assault took place at a park on Greenfield Street in Shrewsbury on Friday 13 September.

At around 6.20pm the boy was assaulted by another boy. He suffered a nosebleed as well as a bump to the head.

- Advertisement -

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 15-18, around 5’3” tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and was wearing an orange and white shirt. He was with a group of two girls and one other boy.

It’s believed that the assault was filmed by one of the group.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the park at the time and saw the assault, or who may have seen the mobile phone footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlefields & Bagley safer neighbourhood team on cb.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 318 of 13 September.”