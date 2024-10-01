13.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Severn Hospice awarded with Veteran Aware Accreditation

A Shropshire charity is celebrating gaining nationally recognised accreditation for the care it gives to members of a marginalised community.

The team of Armed Forces champions at Severn Hospice
Severn Hospice was recently awarded its Veteran Aware Accreditation which means it formally recognises its commitment to serving and former members of the Armed Forces. 

The award follows hot on the heels of the charity signing the Armed Forces Covenant and gaining a bronze award. The hospice has also appointed a team of Armed Forces champions who can help and support veterans and their families. 

The charity has also collaborated with Shropshire Council’s Veterans’ Outreach team and a meet-up for veterans and their families takes place at the hospice each month. 

For the past 18 months, the hospice’s community engagement lead Deb Wallace has been working with under-represented groups including dementia, veterans and LGBT+ communities. 

“Forging links with these communities has been extremely valuable,” said Deb “and I really have enjoyed working with outside bodies including Helen Hurst from the NHS Veteran Aware Programme in shaping our care specifically for any veterans who need our care. 

“By being veteran aware, we can better understand and meet the needs of those members of the armed forces community. 

“We have worked hard towards gaining this accreditation and we are justifiably proud to have been recognised for it. 

“We are very well respected for our care and compassion, and we are proud to support those who have served and continue to serve our country. Our care is without prejudice or judgement and being part of the veterans’ community, and being recognised for our work illustrates that.” 

Presenting the accreditation to the hospice, Helen added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Deb on this: her commitment and enthusiasm is obvious to everyone who meets her. There are just eight hospices in the country with this accreditation, but word is spreading, and more want to achieve it. 

“I was so impressed with the submission from Severn Hospice for its accreditation that we are now using it as an example of best practice and encouraging other hospices to follow suit. 

“Through gaining the accreditation and in her role as community engagement lead, Deb has reached out to those unseen and unheard groups: she has gone above and beyond.” 

Helen presented Deb with the coveted NHS Merit coin which recognises her commitment to representing the armed forces and veterans’ communities. 

