Pioneering railway partnership celebrates first anniversary

The first official partnership between Network Rail and a heritage railway is celebrating 12 months of successes and achievements.

One example of partnership working which took place earlier this year saw the past meet the present with a drone inspection of Severn Valley Railway’s iconic Victoria bridge

Network Rail’s Central route and the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) signed its unique partnership just over a year ago, providing an opportunity for each to benefit from the other’s expertise, technology and facilities.

The blossoming relationship has seen a host of benefits delivered that either save time or money or help to make on-the-job training safer by taking place on a heritage railway when trains aren’t running.

One example of partnership working which took place earlier this year saw the past meet the present with a drone inspection of Severn Valley Railway’s iconic Victoria bridge.

Built in 1861, it is one of a small number of cast iron bridges remaining in the West Midlands still being used by trains and with it spanning the River Severn, routine structural assessments have traditionally been an expensive and lengthy process for the heritage railway.

The partnership meant a state-of-the-art drone with a high-resolution camera could quickly and easily access the hard-to-reach parts of the structure, reducing the survey time to hours rather than days in a move which saved SVR nearly £10,000 in inspection costs – money which could then be spent in other areas.

In return, engineers have used the heritage line as a test environment to further develop longer and more challenging drone flights ahead of potential future use on the main network and refreshed and upskilled engineers on semaphore signalling which is still in use on parts of the network in the Worcester area.

To mark the anniversary, colleagues from Network Rail and Severn Valley Railway today (Tuesday 1 October) joined forces to restore heritage carriages and plan future projects which will help provide deliver even benefits for both heritage and main line passengers.

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s Central route director, said: “As the first of its kind anywhere in the country, it’s clear to see this partnership brings so many benefits to both the railway of the past and the present.

“I’m pleased we have been able to help such an important heritage railway which is loved by so many people. It’s an important community asset which now plays a key role in allowing us to trial new technology and train our staff in a safe railway environment. I’m excited to see the relationship develop even further over the next 12 months.”

Gus Dunster, Severn Valley Railway’s managing director, said: “’When we set out on this partnership a year ago, we knew it was going to be a positive thing, but we didn’t realise quite how beneficial it would turn out to be!

“The Severn Valley Railway has seen huge benefits in terms of generously shared advice and expertise from Network Rail as well as significant donations of surplus track assets. In return, we’ve been proud to facilitate training and testing opportunities for them. It’s a win-win situation which we look forward to continuing to develop going forward.”

Over the last year, Network Rail has also provided volunteering days, building and roof surveys, and developed training facilities and equipment testing.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, Network Rail and Severn Valley Railway will further invest in the partnership by building a new shower block at Bridgnorth to be used by SVR volunteers and a new high-tech visual inspection train will be tested which Network Rail can then use to monitor track and infrastructure conditions in the region

The Severn Valley Railway was built between 1858 and 1862, and linked Hartlebury, near Droitwich Spa, with Shrewsbury. The Bewdley to Kidderminster section, or loop line, was constructed by the GWR, which ran many of the railways in the area, and opened in June 1878.

The line was never financially successful and passengers services ended 1963. In 1965, plans started to preserve the railway, and since then the Severn Valley Railway has grown to become one of the leading heritage lines in Britain.