13.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Open morning to take place at Enterprise House in Bishop’s Castle

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Enterprise House in Bishop’s Castle is holding an Open Morning this Saturday 5th October from 10am – 1pm.

Enterprise House in Bishop's Castle
The event will see a pop-up café, a fundraising book sale and theatre poster sale, a digital drop-in for one-off technical help as well as free kids activities, including garden games and autumn craft activities and everyone is welcome.

The open morning offers something for everyone and will give people the opportunity to find out more about Enterprise House, which is the home of Enterprise South West Shropshire, a successful social enterprise, which has specialised in supporting the community, groups and businesses in the wider area for over 26 years.

Enterprise House provides a diverse variety of services from printing and publishing, IT support and digital drop-ins, community and business support, stationery supplies, meeting space hire and co-working desks in addition to managing the library, SpArC Theatre, Village Outreach Equipment Hire and offering privately rented workshops, offices and community storage.

Visitors will get the chance to take a look around, learn more about these services, meet the team and find out how we can help.

There is also the opportunity to sign up, subject to meeting eligibility criteria, for free one-to-one digital support sessions to build online skills and confidence.  While for those interested in volunteering there is also the chance to find out about the opportunities to get involved with SpArC Theatre, Friends of the Library, the Digital Skills Programme, Going Wild in Bishop’s Castle, Walter’s Workshop and even Enterprise South West Shropshire itself.

Manager Polly Owen says, “We are very lucky to have such a great community resource in the town, and we are looking forward to welcoming people to Enterprise House on Saturday and sharing all that we do, while also raising funds for both the Friends of the Library and SpArc Theatre”.

News

News

