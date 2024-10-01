New rehoming crisis as RSPCA animal intake now 42% higher than adoptions 

The RSPCA is facing a rehoming crisis as new figures show that in 2023, 42% more animals arrived at the RSPCA than were adopted – with 49 animals currently at the charity’s Gonsal Farm rehoming centre in Shrewsbury.

Pets at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre looking for a new forever home include Tyson, a one year old crossbreed, who came into RSPCA care after he was found living in unsuitable conditions

RSPCA Gonsal Farm, in Shropshire, like all the charity’s 14 national rehoming centres, is at or near full capacity, with pets either waiting to be adopted, or being assessed for adoption – leaving countless dogs, cats and other animals still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.

So until animals like one year-old crossbreed Tyson – who has been looking for a new home since May – are adopted, there is little to no space for new animals to be brought into the centre for rehoming.

Adoptober

In response, the charity – which is marking its 200th year – is launching its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign; urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.

Last year, while the charity’s 14 rehoming centres and 135 independently-run branches found new homes for an incredible 28,208 dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets, that was far fewer than the 40,118 animals that arrived at the shelters across England and Wales.

It means intake with the RSPCA is 42% higher than the number of animals being rehomed, with many animals having to stay in temporary emergency boarding until a space opens up for them at a rehoming centre.

Spiralling problem

The problem is now worse than the previous year – when pet intake (37,910) was 39% greater than the numbers rehomed (27,277). The spiralling problem is placing even more pressure on the charity, as it urgently searches for loving new homes for pets.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: “Our rescue centres are jam-packed, and across the board, we’ve been seeing more animals coming to us than we are rehoming.

“We are issuing a rallying cry to anyone in Shropshire considering adding a pet to their family to step in and help by giving a rescue pet a second chance instead of buying from breeders.

“Our rehoming centres have reached crisis point and are full-to-bursting, creating a bottle-neck where we’re having to care for rescued animals at emergency boarding kennels and catteries.

“Last year, across England and Wales, the RSPCA took in over 40,000 dogs, cats and other animals, but only around seven out of 10 of those – 28,208 – were rehomed. This increasing discrepancy between animal intake and rehoming numbers is a worrying trend, and means so many animals are still waiting for a home”.

This year, the picture again looks critical, with data from the first six months of the year showing that the RSPCA’s 14 national animal centres* took in 21% more dogs, 16% more cats and 32% more equines compared to the first six months of 2023. Only rabbits showed a decline, down by 8.36%.

Karen added: “We are also still seeing the effect of the pandemic on dogs and an increase in those coming into care with complex behaviour, which is contributing to the pressure for spaces at rehoming centres. This is compounded by the cost of living crisis with fees associated with their pet care beyond the means of some people at the moment.

“The cost of living seems to be a driving factor across the board. Our recent Animal Kindness Index found that eight out of 10 (82%) of pet-owners in the West Midlands felt that the cost of looking after their pet had become slightly or much more expensive, with owners finding the costs of pet food and vet bills higher.

“But our amazing teams are doing all they can. Our 135 independently run branches continue to rehome at a phenomenal pace and we are extremely proud of the work that they do.They play a vital role in local communities across England and Wales and whilst they feel the pressure of taking in more animals they have done an incredible job finding so many loving new homes.

“Our 14 national centres prioritise animals rescued from cruelty and neglect. They are the animals which need the most help with veterinary and behavioural care to rehabilitate them. These most vulnerable animals take time to recover from the cruelty and neglect they have experienced so it’s even more rewarding to see them ready to find loving new homes where they will be lavished with the love they deserve, and we hope even more will get to experience that during Adoptober.”