Call for Volunteer Drivers to support older people in Shropshire

Royal Voluntary Service is calling on residents in Shropshire to play their part as volunteer drivers.

The service’s volunteers currently help over 80 older people in Shropshire by providing transport

The charity is urgently looking to recruit 10 volunteer drivers for its Shropshire Good Neighbours service.

The service’s volunteers currently help over 80 older people and those with health or mobility challenges, by providing transport for them to attend appointments, return home after hospital stays, visit friends, take part in community groups or simply go to the shops.

The call comes as new research by the charity paints a stark picture of the difficulties faced by non-drivers including increased isolation, missed medical appointments and declining mental health.

The research found nearly half (46%) of non-drivers1 over 70 have missed healthcare appointments due to a lack of transportation, and of these, 96% have missed more than one2. One in five (40%) respondents are also missing the independence driving provided and report feeling frustrated (35%), isolated (20%) and trapped (24%). One in four respondents (25%) say not driving has negatively impacted their happiness.

Volunteers with the Shropshire Good Neighbours service can make a big difference by offering both practical and emotional support. More than just getting someone from A to B, volunteers help combat isolation and support wellbeing by providing a friendly face and a chance to chat, something particularly valued by those who may struggle to get out as much as they would like.

Lee Lewis, Service Manager, Royal Voluntary Service said: “Our research highlights the serious impact not having access to transport can have on people’s lives, particularly the isolation and anxiety it can cause. Our Volunteer Drivers play a vital role in counteracting these effects, offering not just transport but a crucial connection to the community. We’re urging locals to join our team in Shropshire. Just a few hours of your time could make a world of difference to the health, and happiness, of the person in your passenger seat.”

Volunteer Drivers use their own vehicles to provide transport for local people. Royal Voluntary Service will provide all necessary training and travel expenses are reimbursed. This role offers flexible hours, allowing volunteers to choose how much time they would like to contribute. By giving even just a couple of hours, a volunteer can make a big difference to someone’s wellbeing and happiness.

Volunteer driving is just one of the rewarding roles available with Royal Voluntary Service, people looking to find out more and play their part in supporting their community in Shropshire can visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering