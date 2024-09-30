11.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two men arrested for drugs offences in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two men were arrested for drug offences after a vehicle was stopped whilst travelling in the Bridgnorth area yesterday.

Officers from Bridgnorth and Broseley Safer Neighbourhood Teams, along with officers from the response team arrested the men for Possession with Intent to Supply suspected class A drugs, carrying offensive weapons and driving under the influence of drugs.

The driver of the vehicle was also driving without the correct documents.  

- Advertisement -

Both males were conveyed to custody, where they were set to be interviewed. 

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Our colleagues from the local policing priority team carried out searches of their home addresses where further suspected class A drugs have been located and seized.  

“The arrests were as a result of OP CONYAY, tackling drug dealing in South Shropshire.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP