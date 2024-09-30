Two men arrested for drugs offences in Bridgnorth

Two men were arrested for drug offences after a vehicle was stopped whilst travelling in the Bridgnorth area yesterday.

Officers from Bridgnorth and Broseley Safer Neighbourhood Teams, along with officers from the response team arrested the men for Possession with Intent to Supply suspected class A drugs, carrying offensive weapons and driving under the influence of drugs.

The driver of the vehicle was also driving without the correct documents.

- Advertisement -

Both males were conveyed to custody, where they were set to be interviewed.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Our colleagues from the local policing priority team carried out searches of their home addresses where further suspected class A drugs have been located and seized.

“The arrests were as a result of OP CONYAY, tackling drug dealing in South Shropshire.”