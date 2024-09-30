Turnovers cost Autocraft Telford Tigers again

Autocraft Telford Tigers returned to home ice after a thoroughly disappointing trip to Scotland to play Solway Sharks ended in a 9-3 defeat and the winless run reach four games.

The Bees formally renamed themselves in the summer as the Berkshire Bees and this was the first time this season the two sides had met. The game represented a clash between the bottom two teams with the Bees ahead of the Tigers by virtue of a point picked up in a penalty shot loss to Peterborough.

Telford needed a good start to the game and got an early power play and opened the scoring. A shot from Rhodes Mitchell-King was well saved but Devon Skoleski was on hand to force home the puck from close range.

The visitors hit back with a goal from Marcel Balaz and then a turnover in the Bees’ defensive zone led to a two on one breakaway which Balaz finished with a wrist shot past Brad Day to give the Bees a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.

Tigers equalised early in the second period after good work by Skoleski created a chance for Scott McKenzie who scored with a precise wrist shot from the slot.

Another defensive turnover lead to Balaz scoring his third of the game with a powerful shot over Day’s shoulder but Telford hit back late in the second period with a slap shot into the bottom left hand corner of the Bees’ goal from Mitchell-King.

With the teams level at the start of the third the next goal would prove crucial and it was scored by the visitors. With Tigers having a power play and a chance to regain the lead, a further defensive turnover allowed Adam Rosbottom to break away shorthanded and beat Brad Day to put the Bees ahead again. Within a few minutes the lead was doubled, Dominik Gabaj added a fifth goal with another goal from a two on one breakaway, giving the hosts a mountain to climb.

The Bees rounded off the scoring in the final minute of the game with an empty net goal from Balaz, who scored his fourth goal of the game to seal a disappointing night for Tigers.



Tigers’ defeat means they are bottom of the league table and winless in five games so far this season.



Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 3 Berkshire Bees 6.



Scorers: Devon Skoleski, Scott McKenzie and Rhodes Mitchell-King.

Man of the match: Ryan Leese.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “That was a very disappointing result for us on home ice where the fans were willing the puck across the line for us in the third period. We didn’t find the quality or have the ability to make two or three quick passes in the offensive zone to create Grade A scoring chances or poise on the puck on the blue line to make a play that threatened their net.

“Where we had plenty of possession and territory we made too many fundamental errors moving the puck, over playing, turning the puck over that led to several odd man rushes against which the Bees capitalised on with clinical finishing, something we didn’t have!

“We had a great opportunity at the start of the third to take the lead with a power play, we load up with our top players, instead of going ahead we go behind with another short handed goal against, which was a real blow and a sign of a team that are struggling for confidence. Nobody wanting to take control or responsibility.

“We had far too many individual mistakes, too many players not performing anywhere near the level expected or the standard they have set previously.”