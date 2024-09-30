Telford man jailed for ‘horrific’ domestic abuse

A Telford man has been given a three-year custodial sentence for domestic abuse.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Danny Hughes, of Queens Court in Madeley pled guilty to domestic-related aggravated bodily harm, and intentional strangulation.

The 34-year-old was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 23 September.

Detective Constable Chris Russell, from Telford Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said: “Hughes subjected his victim to horrific domestic violence, which included one night where he attacked her with a hammer for a sustained period causing various injuries.

“On another occasion, he constantly strangled her to the point where she was struggling to breathe and feared for her life.

“This is one of the worst cases of sustained domestic violence that has been seen in my time as a police officer, and it is down to the bravery of the victim coming forward and supporting our investigation that has led to this dangerous offender being convicted.”