A male motorist was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in floodwater at a ford in Condover this morning.

Fire crews rescued a man trapped in a vehicle at a ford on the Boreton Brook in Condover. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Emergency services were called to Boreton Brook at Condover at around 7.30am.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Telford Central with an Operations officer in attendance.

The occupant of the vehicle was rescued by Fire Service personnel from the ford floodwater.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the incident.