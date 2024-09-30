Motorists warned over fake QR codes placed on parking machines

Drivers across the county are being warned about a scam involving fake QR codes on parking machines.

Fake QR codes appeared on some parking machines in Ironbridge at the weekend. Image: Google Street View

These deceptive codes, often disguised as official payment options, redirect users to fraudulent websites where their personal and financial information can be compromised.

Over the weekend the fake QR code stickers were spotted at car parks in Ironbridge and Telford.

Telford & Wrekin Council says those paying for parking should check that the QR code is pre-printed and not a sticker.

Anyone who discovers a fake code is asked to take a photo and remove the sticker and contact the council to let them know the location.

How the Scam Works

1. Fake QR Code Placement: Scammers affix fake QR codes to parking machines, making them appear legitimate.

2. Scan and Redirect: Unsuspecting drivers scan the fake code, thinking they’re paying for parking.

3. Phishing Website: The scan leads to a fraudulent website designed to mimic the official parking payment platform.

4. Information Theft: Users who enter their payment details on the fake website risk having their information stolen.

How to Protect Yourself

1. Verify QR Codes: Always ensure QR codes are printed directly on the parking machine and not stickers.

2. Check for Official Branding: Verify that the website displayed after scanning matches the official parking authority’s branding.

3. Avoid Suspicious Links: Be wary of QR codes that lead to unfamiliar or suspicious websites.

4. Use Trusted Payment Methods: Consider using traditional payment methods like cash or credit cards directly on the parking machine.