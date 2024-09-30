10.8 C
Heavy rain leads to flood alerts and train cancellations

Heavy rain has led to flood alerts across the county and train services being cancelled between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

A new class 196 train. Photo: West Midlands Railway
A new class 196 train. Photo: West Midlands Railway

Due to flooding at Wellington trains are currently unable to run between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton. Disruption on the line is expected to continue until the end of the working day on Tuesday according to an update from Transport for Wales.

Rail Replacement Transport is operating calling at stations between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton or passengers may travel between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton via Crewe using other Train Company’s services.

Flood Alerts

There are a number of flood alerts in force in Shropshire this morning:

Tern and Perry catchments – Flooding is possible for Rivers Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine, Meese.

Upper Teme – Flooding is possible for Teme, Onny, Corve and tributaries upstream of Ludlow affecting low-lying roads next to these this morning. Peaks are expected this evening in Leintwardine between 1.5m – 1.7m and Onibury between 2.6m – 2.8m.

Severn Vyrnwy confluence – Flooding is expected on low-lying land and roads from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine this morning. A peak at Llanymynech is expected at 3.6m – 3.9m at around midday.

Rea Brook and Cound Brook – Expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent from Shrewsbury to Church Stretton this morning.

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea – Levels are forecast to rise at the Newnham Bridge river gauge, and flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected this morning.

