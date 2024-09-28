Shropshire homes opening to visitors, for charity-run Green Open Homes Event 

Homeowners across the region will soon be opening their doors to visitors, as part of this year’s Green Open Homes event.

Ruth and Terry will be welcoming visitors to their Thomas Telford designed home, as part of the Green Open Homes Event

Free to attend, the event provides a unique opportunity to visit homes throughout the county and see first hand how their owners made them more energy efficient and cut down on energy bills.

The event is coordinated by local energy advice charity Marches Energy Agency, and takes place across two weekends, 19th – 20th and 26th – 27th October. There is no need to pre-book, and all of the homes can be found using the postcode search at greenopenhomes.net.

Tony Baker, Project Manager for Marches Energy Agency comments:

“It’s all for free and a fun day out. Come and look around some of the loveliest homes across Shropshire, Telford and Herefordshire, including beautiful heritage homes and new built Passive houses. It’s your opportunity to see for yourself things like how much room a heat pump takes up in the garden, and listen to how loud (or quiet!) it really is.

“You’ll also be able to learn about improving insulation in the home, solar panels, electric vehicle charging, and what help and support is available. There are all sorts of benefits, as well as saving money on energy bills.”

With energy bills set to rise again next month, the charity advises that cutting out draughts, adding insulation and home improvements to deal with mould and damp can dramatically increase the feeling of comfort at home.

Green Open Homes offers the opportunity to see these types of home improvements in real-life, and find out how solar panels and air source heat pumps really work. Marches Energy Agency also offers free, impartial energy advice – you can contact them directly on 0800 677 1307 or email advice@mea.org.uk

Harriet, one of last year’s Green Open Homes visitors, said “I visited four properties over two days. I was welcomed warmly by all, and was so grateful for all the information and encouragement I received. A wonderful event!”

It’s not too late to take part. If you’d like to get involved by opening your home, please contact Marches Energy Agency on 0800 677 1307.