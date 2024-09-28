10.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

National award for work to revolutionise road maintenance in Shropshire

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council and its contractor Multevo have won a national award for revolutionising road maintenance in Shropshire.

Surface dressing takes place on a Shropshire road. Photo: Shropshire Council
Surface dressing takes place on a Shropshire road. Photo: Shropshire Council

The two organisations won the Highways Award for Team of the Year 2024, beating off competition from National Highways, WSP and The Metropolitan Police – plus Westminster Council who were nominated for their work around the King’s Coronation.

The Shropshire award nomination said that:

- Advertisement -

“Multevo’s dedicated client support function team has revolutionised road maintenance in Shropshire, demonstrating exceptional innovation and collaboration. By introducing hybrid work methodologies and assuming comprehensive responsibilities, our team has significantly reduced costs, improved public satisfaction, and set new industry standards.

“The success of our client support function team exemplifies the potential of SME contractors to deliver Tier 1 services, fostering local economic growth and improving infrastructure. This award would recognise the remarkable achievements of a team that has truly transformed highway maintenance in Shropshire and beyond.”

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“With 3,206 miles of roads in the Shropshire Council area – long enough to stretch from London to New York – well-maintained highways are critical to so many aspects of life.

“We work hard with our partners and contractors to maintain the county’s road in the most effective and efficient way and I’m delighted that the success of our innovative work with Multevo has been recognised nationally for transforming highways maintenance in the county.”

Josh Sweeney, director of marketing and growth with Multevo, said:

“This is a great achievement of our collective team effort. Shropshire have been bold in working collaboratively to innovate and to gain national industry recognition in an award of this kind is testament to everyone’s hard work. We really are thrilled and extremely proud.”

The award winners were announced in London on Monday, 24 September 2024.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP