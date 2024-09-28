Health Trusts announce appointment of new Chair-in-Common

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust have welcomed the appointment of Andrew Morgan as Chair-in-Common.

Andrew Morgan

Mr Morgan will take up his new role from Tuesday 1 October 2024 and has more than 40 years’ experience across many NHS sectors. He retired from full-time executive roles in the NHS in June 2024, including the last 20 years as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

His most recent role was as Group CEO for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, where he focused on integrated service delivery, strategic leadership, culture development and system working.

Andrew said: “I am passionate about the NHS, and I am eager for the two organisations, working together, to provide excellent integrated care to patients, both in our hospitals and in our communities. I believe this can be achieved by looking at how the Trusts deliver modern responsive services that are safe, high quality and effective.”

Patricia Davies, Chief Executive of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said: “We have a long history of working collaboratively across the health and care system and I am delighted to be further supporting this approach with the appointment of Andrew as our joint Chair-in-Common.

“We are all very much looking forward to working together with Andrew and our colleagues at SaTH to continue to offer quality care and services to the population of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, The Black Country and borders.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to Tina Long who has been our acting Chair for the last 18 months. Tina has provided stability and strong leadership, and I look forward to continuing to work together as she returns to her role as a Non-Executive Director on our Trust Board.”

Jo Williams, Chief Executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “This is an exciting step forward. Andrew’s wealth of NHS knowledge and leadership experience will be of huge benefit and will strengthen greater partnership working with our colleagues at ShropCom. We are looking forward to working closely together and building on the collaborative work already being done to improve health services for our communities.

“I would also like to thank Professor Trevor Purt for his valued contribution, and his commitment and dedication to our patients and colleagues over the last few months, as acting Chair. We look forward to continuing to work with Trevor in his role as a Non-Executive Director and Vice Chair.”

Andrew’s appointment as Chair-in-Common will initially be for three years.

Both Trusts remain as separate statutory bodies.