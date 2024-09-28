Countdown on to Shropshire Oktoberfest

Huge marquees and tipis are going to keep the county’s biggest beer festival rainproof when Shropshire Oktoberfest comes to the Quarry on October 4th and 5th, 2024 and it will be nearly all undercover.

Shropshire Oktoberfest is taking place in Shrewsbury’s Quarry

The region’s top brewers, cider makers, distillers, winemakers, and producers will be serving up their tipples directly to customers.

Stands will include the Special Cider Company, Hencote, Wye Valley, Monty’s Brewery, Hobsons, Gwatkin Cider, RAD Beer and many more. There will be over 150 different drinks to choose from. CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) will be running the Hopportunity Bar with their top picks and unusual choices, which usually include vegan and gluten free options.

“Having huge marquees means that Shropshire Oktoberfest will be epic, no matter the weather! Plus, you can always wear wellies with your lederhosen.” said Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals.

“Friday has a ‘drinks after work’ feel to kick off the weekend in style. Aaron & Partners and Base Architects will both be enjoying a VIP tipi party right in the middle of the event, and lots of local businesses are planning an after-work night out. This year Friday is open until 11pm for the first time.

“We expect Saturday to sell out once again, so make sure you book your tickets online now to ensure you don’t miss out.”

A street food village will be set up with everything from bratwurst to burgers and churros to chips. Popular stands include Wild Street Kitchen, The Grub Shed, Señor Tigre, and Severn Valley Roasts.

“Oktoberfest is one of our favourite events in the calendar,” said Helen Johnson, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Aaron and Partners, one of the sponsors of the festival.

“We use it as an opportunity to bring our team together, strengthen relationships with existing clients and also meet new people from across Shropshire and further afield. The atmosphere is always fantastic and we’re counting down the days until this year’s event.”

Music

Top local bands will be performing on the Prime Time Lager Music Stage. Friday’s music lineup features Devil in the Whiskey, The Founders, Supersonic – The Sound of Oasis, Lucas D & the Groove Ghetto, and Fee Fee & The Sentiments. On Saturday the stage will host Two Blank Pages, Something 4 the Weekend, Custard & Gunpowder, The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Thomas Atlas, Hot Rox, The Vertigo Band and some oompah from Vorsprung Durch Oompah. There will also be mini performances popping up in the tipi areas. Festival goers can pick their own music in the silent disco tent and have 5 minutes of fame at Volvo Shrewsbury’s Carpool Karaoke.

Comedy

The comedy tent will be open on Saturday, October 5th. Back by popular demand, Daliso Chaponda returns to the comedy lineup. He shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent and has since toured worldwide and appeared on Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Performance, QI, and The News Quiz. Joining him is Preston’s funny man – Tony Vino, Lou Conran who has supported Sarah Millican and Joe Lycett on tour, Steve Royle who also made a BGT final, Pat Monahan who won ITV’s ‘Show Me The Funny,’ and Irish comic Kieran Lawless will MC. The comedy tent’s closing act is award-winning stand-up Sam Avery, aka The Learner Parent.

Many Shropshire businesses are getting behind the event with sponsorship including Cartwrights, Dulson Training, Human Results, Monks, My Workwear, Portcullis Security Solutions, Shoothill, Start Tech, Sustaining Shropshire, TCA, and Tudor Griffiths.

Beth adds, “Don’t miss Shropshire’s biggest party, fuelled by our region’s best drinks producers, street food, and local bands. Grab your lederhosen and get ready for the best night out of the year!”

Shropshire Oktoberfest is taking place in Shrewsbury’s Quarry on Friday, October 4th from 5pm – 11pm and on Saturday, October 5th, from 12pm – 10pm.