Shropshire Councillors approve plans to move headquarters out of Shirehall

Shropshire Council is to move its operations from its Shirehall headquarters into other premises, including the Guildhall in Shrewsbury town centre.

The Guildhall in Frankwell, Shrewsbury

The move was approved by councillors today at a meeting of the Full Council with staff set to begin moving into the Guildhall from November this year, once the University of Chester has vacated the building.

The majority of back office and essential statutory services will move to the Guildhall building covering areas such as registrars, public protection and legal and democratic services. Working spaces will be more flexible to reflect more modern working practices, improve working conditions and help to reduce costs.

The move is part of plans to ensure the council reduces its budget and becomes more efficient and financially sustainable.

Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for housing and assets said:

“The approval of the recommendations now enables the Council to move forward with its plans to vacate the Shirehall site and reduce its operational and carbon footprint in line with the aspirations of The Shropshire Plan.

“From the public perspective there will be no immediate change to how the Council operates and provides services. It is simply that we are moving to a more cost-effective base of operations.

“What this change does allow us to do is review and update how we work; this will be reflected in better facilities for the Registration and Coroners’ services. We will also be able to work across departments better to provide more joined-up solutions and services for Shropshire.

“Shirehall is outdated, expensive to maintain, and energy inefficient. It costs £1.3 million annually to operate and needs significant investment to meet modern standards.

“Our current administrative needs are smaller, and hybrid work allows for cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.

“Moving Shropshire Council’s civic office to the town centre will boost the local economy by increasing footfall and daytime spending, enhancing Shrewsbury’s vitality and attracting market investment.”