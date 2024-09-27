Residents evacuated from homes as heavy rain causes flash flooding across Shropshire

Heavy rain across Shropshire caused homes to flood, impassable roads and a suspension of services on the railway yesterday evening.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service assisted residents from flooded properties on Watling Street in Wellington. Photo: Craig Jackson / SFRS

In Wellington, fire crews including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Telford Central. Crews assisted police in evacuating residents from properties on Watling Street which were severely affected by flooding.

AFC Telford Utd’s ground the SEAH Statium also flooded with the pitch and car park under water and the gym flooding. Volunteers are being sought to help at the ground from 9am this morning.

The SEAH Stadium home to AFC Telford Utd was underwater following heavy rain. Photo: Luke Shelley Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

In Church Stretton, homes were also flooded after a wall around ten meters in length collapsed and caused flood water to exit from the river bank.

Rocks and debris caused damage to the highway and local residents were affected by severe flooding. Fire crews assisted in evacuating properties and isolate electrics with the affected properties.

Flooding on the M54 caused long delays between junctions 7 and 6 with engineers called to clear the floodwater.

The A49 was also blocked due to flooding as rainwater run off fields onto the carriageway between Church Stretton and Dorrington.

Train operators Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway had to suspended services after the railway flooded at Wellington. Services are expected to be replaced between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton until around Midday today. Cable theft in the area has also led to the delays.