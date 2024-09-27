8.9 C
Convicted burglar handed more jail time

Updated:
A convicted burglar was handed an additional custodial sentence in court on Wednesday.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Liam Taffinder, 43, was handed an additional custodial sentence at court on Wednesday.

Taffinder, of HMP Fosse Way, was issued with a two year and four months custodial sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court for burglaries committed between 15 September 2022 and 21 September 2022.

The investigation, led by the Shropshire Serious and Acquisitive Crime Team, discovered Taffinder carried four residential burglaries in the Shrewsbury area within that period.

Taffinder was already serving a 32-month custodial sentence for similar offences, which was handed to him in December 2022 at Sheffield Crown Court.

The sentences will run consecutively with each other.

