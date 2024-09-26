Two arrested after cannabis farm discovered in Wellington

Two men have been arrested after a cannabis farm was discovered in Wellington yesterday morning.

When officers entered the building 76 cannabis plants were discovered. Photo: West Mercia Police

The grow was discovered following a warrant at an address on Combermere Drive which was carried out by Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT).

When officers entered the building 76 cannabis plants were discovered, which have been given an estimated street value of around £63,000.

- Advertisement -

Around £1,000 cash was also seized along with a vehicle and a quantity of class B drug with an estimated street value of around £12,000.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. Both men remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Matt Corfield, from the NCFT, said: “Today’s warrant builds on the success of the previous warrants which has seen almost 30 illegal cannabis farms dismantled and seized by the NCFT in Telford.”

Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Teams were set up across the counties covered by West Mercia Police almost one year ago.

Sergeant Corfield, added: “Our success in dismantling and disrupting cannabis farms in Telford relies on the support we receive from the public, and we’re grateful for those people who have the courage to pick up the phone and report suspicious behaviour to us. It plays a critical role in guiding police efforts.

“Cannabis production not only fuels the illegal drug trade but is often linked to wider criminal networks, including human trafficking, modern slavery, and serious organised crime. The public is urged to continue reporting suspicious activity, especially in properties that may show signs of being used for growing cannabis, such as covered windows, excessive electrical wiring, or strong, unusual smells.

“Our work forms part of an ongoing effort to disrupt organised criminal activity and safeguard the community from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. The team is focused on delivering consistent results and over the past year has made 370 arrests as well as disrupted drug lines, targeted prolific repeat offenders, shoplifters and hunted down the most wanted high risk offenders.”