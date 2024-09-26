13 C
Oyez, Oyez, Oyez – Town Crier sought for Much Wenlock

Oyez, Oyez, Oyez! Much Wenlock Town Council is seeking to appoint a Town Crier.

Much Wenlock. Image: Google Street View
Much Wenlock. Image: Google Street View

The Town Crier will be involved in relevant civic and town events throughout the year and will be required to write a relevant ‘cry’ for each event at which they appear.

This is a ceremonial and voluntary position and is open to male and female applicants, aged 18 years and over.

Applicants should have:

– Excellent written and oral communication skills

– Ability to project voice

– Strong ties to Much Wenlock and knowledge of the town.

An appropriate costume will be provided and agreed expenses will be paid.

The deadline for applications is 5.00 pm on Friday, 11th October 2024.

Applicants will be required to perform a trial ‘cry’ in the town Square on Saturday, 26th October as part of the selection process.

For details see the Much Wenlock Town Council website.

