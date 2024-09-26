Bike4Life event raises record funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Thousands of bikers have helped raise a record-breaking £132,700 at the Bike4Life event held on 1st September, funding more than 87 future lifesaving missions for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The first wave of Bike4Life motorcyclists travel along the A5 from Shrewsbury towards Telford

For the 12th year, 3,500 motorbikes rode in the Bike4Life Ride Out for 26 miles from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to join thousands more fellow bikers, pillions and families at the new Bike4Life Festival venue at Weston Park, Shifnal.

This year’s event was the most successful yet, helping to raise the six-figure sum for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. This means that 41 air ambulance and an additional 46 critical care car missions have been made possible thanks to the support from event attendees.

Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival, sponsored by The Bike Insurer, was supported by several famous VIPs including Carl Fogarty MBE, Allen Millyard, James Whitham, Eddie Hall (The Beast), Elspeth Beard and TV’s Emergency Bikers Mark Hayes and Steve Harris.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Since its humble beginnings in 2010 as a small ride out, our Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival has grown in popularity and support. This year we saw a record number of riders, festival goers and lifesaving missions funded by the event.

“We are so grateful for the support shown by all those who attended, our event sponsor The Bike Insurer, and the wider biker community. We are truly amazed by their kindness and generosity which has helped fund vital future missions for our rapid response emergency service, meaning our crew can bring advanced care to those in critical need.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have supported the Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival for another year and to see it achieve such record-breaking success. The generosity and dedication of the biker community never ceases to amaze us, and this year’s event is a testament to their passion for both the ride out and the vital cause behind it.”