Public consultation for mixed tenure housing development on former Phoenix School site

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council, Nuplace Ltd, and Wrekin Housing Group are inviting residents to a public consultation event next month to discuss plans for a new mixed-tenure housing scheme on the former Phoenix school site in Dawley.

Visitors to the consultation will have the opportunity to see development plans
Visitors to the consultation will have the opportunity to see development plans

The consultation event will take place on Friday 11 October (4pm-7pm) at Dawley House, on Burton Street in Dawley to discuss the new development which is circa 212 new homes on the site off Manor Road.

Proposals are a mixture of general needs and specialist accommodation for affordable and private rent, as well as open market sale, and include a new play area and allotments for the wider community to enjoy.

The 212 dwelling scheme will include a range of 1 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, retirement living apartments and bungalows.

The housing mix has been developed to meet gaps in existing provision and deliver affordable housing for older people, accessible and adaptable homes and bungalows across all tenures.

All homes will be high quality sustainable design, delivered to Future Homes Standards and Nationally Described Space Standards.

Benefits of the scheme include:

– High quality sustainable designed homes

– Homes delivered to Future Homes Standards and Nationally Described Space Standards

– New community facilities including on site play provision and community allotments

– Extensive planting and sustainable drainage infrastructure linking existing green spaces
adjacent to the site, including Dawley Nature Reserve and improving biodiversity.

The consultation event will provide an opportunity for local residents and businesses to view and comment on the development proposals for the Former Phoenix School Site on Manor Road, prior to the planning application being submitted later in the year.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see development plans and speak to the team who will be on hand to answer any questions.

For residents who are unable to attend the in-person event, the following webpage www.nuplace.co.uk/phoenix will be live for residents to provide their feedback via a survey from Friday 11 October (12 noon) to Friday 18 October (12 noon).

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “Housing is one of our key priorities in Telford and Wrekin as part of our commitment to protect, care and invest to create a better borough for all of our residents.

“As a partnership we are very excited to share plans for this prospective new development which promises more high quality, energy efficient new homes for local people.

“If you are interested in finding out more I would urge you to come along and speak to the team in person and raise your questions.”

The consultation event will take place on:

Friday 11 October between 4pm and 7pm at Dawley House, 22 Burton Street; Dawley, Telford, TF4 2ES.

There will be a further formal statutory consultation process once the planning application has been submitted.

For further details about the proposed new scheme please visit nuplace.co.uk/phoenix from 11 October.

