Plans approved for state of the art Performing Arts Centre at Oswestry School

Plans to create an exciting state-of-the-art Performing Arts Centre at Oswestry School have been given backing from Shropshire planners.

A CGI of how the Performing Arts Centre at Oswestry School will look when completed

The plans will see a sympathetic renovation of the school’s Memorial Hall to create a modern and fully equipped theatre, as well as an exciting extension to provide studio spaces, changing rooms, and a foyer that can double up as a concert venue. The school’s memorial hall currently serves as a theatre, dance studio and performing arts practice space for both school pupils and a community Performing Arts Academy, but space inside is limited.

Dance and Drama teacher at Oswestry School, Claire Thompson who also runs the Performing Arts Academy said the plans are an exciting development, especially for the Performing Arts Academy which celebrates its 10th birthday this year.

She said: “It is wonderful that planning permission has been given to allow our Performing Arts Centre to come to fruition, the timing of which is even more poignant given that our community Performing Arts Academy celebrates its 10 year anniversary this year.

“With pupils attending from 21 local schools, this facility will provide them with a state of the art ‘home’ they can be proud of, and one which will further allow their talents to grow.”

The school will now launch a major fundraising appeal to raise the £1.5million needed to create the new facility.

The fundraising campaign has already been given a fantastic initial boost with a £500,000 donation from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

The school aims to secure the remaining funds via school and community fundraising events, as well as encouraging donations from individuals and businesses who have an interest in creating a fantastic new facility for both the school and the Oswestry community. There will be opportunities to become a foundation donor, sponsor the centre’s brand new foyer and studio space, buy theatre seats as well as opportunities to get involved in many fun fundraising events.

Headmaster Peter Middleton said: “This is a bold and ambitious project, and one that we are passionate about, placing the Performing Arts at the heart of our school and providing our local community with a new theatre and performance venue within walking distance of the centre of the town of Oswestry. The stage is set for an exciting new facility for our school and our town, and we are greatly looking forward to bringing the vision into reality.”

Amongst the major fundraising events planned will be a whole school and community event in March, details of which will follow soon. In the meantime, anyone wishing to find out more about this project can contact Anna Evans, Development and Fundraising Manager at Oswestry School via email development@oswestryschool.com or by calling 01691 592144.