New non-executive directors for rural housing provider Connexus

Rural housing association Connexus has welcomed four new non-executive directors to its board and committees.

Connexus’ new non-executive directors (left to right) – James Savage, Helen Southwell, Anne Turner and Julian Bill

Julian Bill, Anne Turner, James Savage and Helen Southwell took up their positions following the board’s annual general meeting, held last week.

New audit and risk committee chair Julian Bill is a chartered accountant with 30 years’ experience in financial services, including risk and internal audit. Currently chief risk officer with the Monmouthshire Building Society, Julian has been involved in social housing for 10 years, serving as a non-executive director and chair of audit and risk committee on the board of Pobl Housing group – the largest housing association in Wales.

Anne Turner joins Connexus as chair of the finance and investment committee. Anne has 25 years’ experience in executive positions in housing association groups in the midlands and retired from her role as chief operating officer at Orbit Group in 2016. She brings considerable non-executive experience in the housing sector, having latterly been vice chair of Network Housing Group. Anne has also served as an elected member and chair of the NHF housing finance committee.

James Savage OBE served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) for more than 35 years, with his career including head of housing for UK Armed Forces and head of infrastructure projects and facilities management. James also brings significant experience of HR and change management.

Helen Southwell has over 30 years’ professional experience as a senior leader in the health sector, primarily in the NHS, and has served as a non-executive director with several housing associations in the midlands, latterly as vice chair of Platform Housing Group. She is also a trustee for a special school academy in Warwickshire.

Michele Ibbs, chair of the board at Connexus, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Julian, Anne, James and Helen to Connexus. They all bring a wealth of experience in social housing or related sectors, understanding the challenges of rural environments and have a strong customer focus. They will add further strength to our governance arrangements and help deliver continued improvements to services for Connexus customers.”