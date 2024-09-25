12.2 C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Local brothers complete 100km walk for mental health awareness

Tony and Cory Norton-Wilkes, brothers and employees at Ricoh UK Products Ltd, recently completed a remarkable 100km walk from Birkenhead to Telford to raise awareness for mental health.

Tony and Cory Norton-Wilkes
Tony and Cory Norton-Wilkes

The challenge, inspired by the tragic loss of their close friend Tom who tragically died following mental health struggles, saw them exceeding their 24-hour goal, finishing in just 19 hours and 35 minutes.

The journey wasn’t easy. With backpacks weighing 15-20kg each, the brothers battled relentless rain for 17 hours, navigating two thunderstorms and adhering to Met Office weather warnings. They even faced an elevation gain equivalent to climbing the Wrekin!

Honouring a friend, supporting the community

Driven by the memory of Tom, Tony and Cory dedicated their walk to raising funds for two local mental health charities: Tom’s Hub and Primal Instincts.

Tom’s Hub provides a welcoming space for individuals struggling with mental health, while Primal Instincts offers support activities and aims to create a men’s health centre. The nearly £2,000 raised will be split between these vital charities, with additional support coming from a generous top-up donation by Ricoh UK Products Ltd.

Community effort

The success of the walk wouldn’t have been possible without the overwhelming support of friends, family, and colleagues. Their encouragement and donations fueled Tony and Cory’s determination.

“It was challenging both mentally and physically,” shared the brothers, “but with perseverance, it turned out to be deeply rewarding, revealing what we can accomplish when we truly commit ourselves.”

There’s still time to donate!

Help Tony and Cory continue their impact by visiting their JustGiving page.

