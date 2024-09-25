12.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Daredevils raise more than £20,000 with hospital charity abseil

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Daredevils have made a charity abseil off a ward block at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) a huge success with more than £20,000 raised so far for the county’s acute hospitals.

Ready to abseil off the ward block – Syed Ali Ehsanullah, Urology Consultant
Ready to abseil off the ward block – Syed Ali Ehsanullah, Urology Consultant

Thirty-nine hospital staff and supporters went ‘Off the Block’ last Saturday (21 September) to raise funds at the event, which had a carnival atmosphere.

Intrepid octogenarians Angela Turner, 82, and Joan Woodhouse, 80, were the first two participants to take on the abseil challenge and they were raising money forSaTH Charity’s Chemotherapy Day Centre, which is close to their hearts.

- Advertisement -

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the RSH League of Friends came together to organise the event.

More than £20,000 has so far been raised for local people who receive treatment at both the RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. All the money raised will be used to support patients and staff. 

SaTH Charity supports the two hospitals to purchase items and equipment for patients which are above and beyond what the NHS budget provides.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP