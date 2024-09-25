Daredevils raise more than £20,000 with hospital charity abseil

Daredevils have made a charity abseil off a ward block at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) a huge success with more than £20,000 raised so far for the county’s acute hospitals.

Ready to abseil off the ward block – Syed Ali Ehsanullah, Urology Consultant

Thirty-nine hospital staff and supporters went ‘Off the Block’ last Saturday (21 September) to raise funds at the event, which had a carnival atmosphere.

Intrepid octogenarians Angela Turner, 82, and Joan Woodhouse, 80, were the first two participants to take on the abseil challenge and they were raising money forSaTH Charity’s Chemotherapy Day Centre, which is close to their hearts.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the RSH League of Friends came together to organise the event.

More than £20,000 has so far been raised for local people who receive treatment at both the RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. All the money raised will be used to support patients and staff.

SaTH Charity supports the two hospitals to purchase items and equipment for patients which are above and beyond what the NHS budget provides.