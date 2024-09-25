Chief Fire Officer to return following independent investigation

An independent investigation into concerns raised against Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Simon Hardiman has concluded.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Service Headquarters in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Following a thorough review of the evidence, the Fire Authority’s Personnel Panel has decided to impose a written warning and a mandatory training requirement on CFO Hardiman.

Despite the disciplinary action, the CFO will be returning to his role.

- Advertisement -

Councillor David Minnery, Chair of the Fire Authority, expressed relief that the matter has been resolved.

Chair of the Fire Authority, Councillor David Minnery, said:

“The Fire Authority commissioned an independent and external investigation to look into the complaints raised against CFO Hardiman.

“The Personnel Panel considered the information provided from that investigation and have gone through due process in their decision-making.

“The action taken was to impose a written warning and a mandatory training requirement. The matter is now closed. I am pleased CFO Hardiman will now be coming back to work.”

CFO Hardiman acknowledged the challenges this period has presented for the Service.

He said: “I recognise this has been an unsettling time for the Service and I want to apologise for the upset that has been caused.

“Whilst I am confident that what has been reported publicly doesn’t represent me as an individual or the Service I am so proud to lead, I do of course recognise there are lessons to be learned.

“I am looking forward to getting back to doing the job I love and to working alongside such a great team at Shropshire Fire and Rescue.”