Telford and Wrekin residents urged to vote for their favourite parks and green spaces

This year, a record seven parks and green spaces in Telford and Wrekin were recognised by judges in the prestigious Green Flag awards, and now the public can vote for their favourites too.

Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve was awarded Green Flag status for 2024. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

As the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, every year the Green Flag awards are presented to locations that set the benchmark for the management of green spaces, based on judges’ views.

Now, members of public have the chance to vote for their favourite Green Flag site, to win one of ten coveted national People’s Choice Awards.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, said: “Green Flag awards recognise the finest green spaces in the country, so it is a fantastic honour that a record seven of our parks and green spaces in Telford and Wrekin received Green Flag awards this year, including Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve which was recognised for the first time, and Telford Town Park which received its tenth Green Flag award.

“These awards are a huge testament to all the volunteers and ‘Friends Of’ groups who help to maintain these beautiful spaces. It’s thanks to their commitment and dedication that we can all enjoy these fantastic places, so I want to say a big thank you to everyone involved.

“Now, you can say thank you too, by voting for your favourite place or places, and help to put our parks and green spaces on the map nationally.”

All seven are now eligible for votes for the People’s Choice Award.

To vote for a favourite park, follow the links and click on ‘Vote for this site’: Telford Town Park, Bowring Park, Apley Woods Local Nature Reserve, Hartshill Park, Dale End Park, Dawley Park and Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve.

Voting is open now, and closes at midday on Friday 11 October, with the winners of the ten Green Flag People’s Choice awards being revealed on Thursday 14 November.