Pet charity urgently needs volunteers to join its charity shop teams

Blue Cross is in urgent need of new volunteers to join the team at the national pet charity’s two shops in Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.

The Blue Cross shop on High Street in Bridgnorth

The charity shops, at 37 High Street in Bridgnorth and 47 Pride Hill in Shrewsbury, sell preloved women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more.

Volunteers will help to sort donations, serve customers and work on the shop floor, as well as creating displays and supporting the team with admin. No experience is needed as Blue Cross will provide full training.

- Advertisement -

Funds raised by the shops help the national charity to help sick, injured and homeless cats, dogs, small animals and horses at its animal hospitals and rehoming centres across the country.

David Palmer, Head of Retail Operations at Blue Cross, said: “Money raised from sales in our charity shops helps us to continue to offer vital support to animals in need through our rehoming, veterinary and support services across the country.

“Volunteering is a great way to learn new skills, make new friends, and feel part of your community. We’d love to hear from you if you can spare a few hours a week to join our teams.”

For more information, visit bluecross.org.uk or call 0300 790 9906.