Modernisation projects await bidders at Shrewsbury property and land auction

Three country houses requiring extensive modernisation, a lock up shop with two flats and four parcels of land will be going under the hammer on Friday this week.

New Hall Farm in Bronington, near Whitchurch

The eight lots, located across Shropshire and the Welsh borderlands, are included in Halls auctioneers’ latest collective property and land auction at the company’s Shrewsbury headquarters at 3pm.

The lots include New Hall Farm, an imposing six-bedroomed, Grade II Listed, period farmhouse at New Hall Lane, Bronington, near Whitchurch, which has a guide price of £100,000 to £125,000.

Situated within generous gardens which extend to around 0.38 of an acre, the property has great potential for modernisation and improvement to become an impressive family home.

Located on the edge of the Bronington village, the house offers 3,500 square feet of living accommodation, comprising a reception hall, lounge, dining room, laundry room, kitchen/breakfast room, garden room, cloakroom and utility room on the ground floor.

The upper floors have six bedrooms, a dressing room, family bathroom and two loft rooms. In addition to the gardens, there are a number of outbuildings in various states of disrepair.

Having a guide price of £225,000 to £250,000, Stone Cottage, Stanford, Halfway House, near Shrewsbury is described by Halls as “a highly desirable”, mature, detached cottage in need of extensive modernisation and improvement, with potential for extension, subject planning consents.

The house has two reception rooms, downstairs shower room, useful store room and a lean-to on the ground floor and three bedrooms, a bathroom with separate WC upstairs. The house is set in nearly a quarter of an acre of gardens with workshops, garage and parking.

Enjoying a peaceful, rural location, Llysty Farm House at Churchstoke, near Montgomery is a detached, two bedroomed farmhouse requiring modernisation, with carport, workshop, barn and three small paddocks extending to around 1.5 acres. The property has a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000.

Bristol Chambers, Dale Street, Craven Arms, an end of terrace, lock up shop with two residential flats above and on-street parking, has a guide price of £65,000. Halls say this property is likely to interest property investors and speculators and has asset management potential.

The land on offer includes a superbly situated parcel adjacent to Bridge House, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch, which has been grazed but has potential for other uses, subject to planning consent. The land is close to the A41/A49 roundabout and has a guide price of £15,000 to £25,000.

Around 4.42 acres of level, good quality mowing and grazing land, divided into two parcels, to the south east of Kynaston Farm, School Road, Ruyton XI Towns, has a guide price of £30,000 to £40,000.

More than 25 acres of riverside arable and grass land in a private, unspoilt location near Holt, Wrexham has a guide price of £180,000 to £200,000 while 3.6 acres of amenity land north of Newtown, near Wem is valued at between £35,000 and £40,000.