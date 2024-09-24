Helen Morgan urges community to nominate local firms for ‘Rural Oscars’

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has urged residents to nominate local businesses for the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The White Lion community pub in Ash previously won the national award for ‘Best Country Pub’

The Countryside Alliance Awards, nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars’, were set-up out of a need to support and promote rural communities.

They celebrate people going the extra mile to ensure that rural Britain’s food and farming industry, small businesses, traditional skills, forward-thinking enterprises and wider community can flourish.

The Awards run across the following categories Local Food Award, Village shop/ Post Office Award, Rural Enterprise Award, Butcher Award and Rural Pub Award.

The White Lion community pub in Ash Magna near Whitchurch previously won the Best Pub Award and attended a reception in the House of Lords to collect their prize. Now, Helen Morgan MP is calling on residents to nominate worthy businesses again to give North Shropshire a chance of another win.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“These awards are an excellent way to promote the local businesses in North Shropshire who are working hard to keep the rural economy thriving.

“Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition, that’s why I’m asking everyone to please get involved and nominate today.

“North Shropshire has seen businesses like the White Lion community pub in Ash win before, and I was delighted to meet them down in Parliament. Here’s hoping we can bring another Rural Oscar home this year!”