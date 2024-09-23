Tigers’ winless run continues with disappointing performance against Leeds Knights

Autocraft Telford Tigers returned to home ice on Sunday after a second consecutive league defeat.

Telford lost to Hull 8-4 in a disappointing performance, conceding five goals in a very poor second period.

Tigers task was no easier the following game with the visitors being reigning league champions Leeds Knights who beat Telford every time they played the previous season and were already looking one of the contenders for the title again.

Tigers were still without the suspended Ross Connolly but were able to add the recently signed Corey Goodison and Noah Kaariainen.

Tigers were desperate to get off to a good start but fell behind in the sixth minute. Matt Barron broke in on Brad Day’s goal and shot over his shoulder to score the opening goal of the game.

Telford hit back with an equaliser from Canadian import forward Devon Skoleski who shot through the legs of Leeds’ net minder Sam Gospel to draw the sides level.

But Leeds would end the period ahead by two goals. Mac Howlett broke away to score and then Finn Bradon tipped a Howlett shot past Day to double the lead.

Telford hit back early in the second period with a goal from an unlikely source. Jake Price hit a shot from the blue line that appeared to have been deflected in front of Gospel. Leeds hit back to regain a two goal lead when Baron scored his second of the game.

Telford were unlucky to be behind and pulled another goal back when Zachary Yokoyama scored his first goal for the club picking up his own rebound to beat Gospel.

Leeds’ Oli Endicott caught Ryan Leese with a high hit and was correctly ejected from the game for a check to the head, giving Telford a five minute power play. Almost immediately, the home side were level when Scott McKenzie bundled home the puck from close range.

With the sides level going into the third period, the next goal would be crucial and it would be the visitors that got it. Matt Bissonnette scoring with a shot from the right circle after Leeds had put considerable pressure on the Tigers’ defence.

Telford could not be criticised for a lack of effort as they threw everything at Leeds to get level but the final goal of the game sealed the away side’s victory when Bissonnette scored an empty net goal.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 4 Leeds Knights 6.

Scorers: Scott McKenzie, Jake Price, Zachary Yokoyama and Devon Skoleski.

Man of the match: Jake Price.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “That was a huge effort from the whole team, we played with a lot of heart. I think we showed a lot of character a quality to come back from a two goal deficit to tie the game up against a very good team, especially after Deakan (Fielder) did a great job sticking up for his defensive partner. We played the right way all night and for five periods this weekend we skated very well and with the intensity we expect and require.”