Shifnal’s “Everyday Welcome” initiative in search for volunteers

The search is on for volunteers to help out at a Shifnal initiative which is helping people of all ages and abilities in the town.

Volunteers Annie Donnelly, Kelly Hooper, Catherine Rogers and Lynn Smout

The ‘Everyday Welcome’ project is run at St Andrew’s Church and aims to provide a valuable link with the local community.

Catherine Rogers, who helps to oversee the sessions, said that more people were needed to help out as soon as possible.

“We open the church every day from 10.30am until 2pm for Everyday Welcome, with around 80 residents coming throughout the week,” she explained.

“People can just come for a cuppa and a chat or take part in our exercise classes, mother and toddler groups or dementia-friendly sessions.

“There are also new information events on Oct 3 and 21 with range of experts, such as professionals from Barclays and local solicitor Parry Carver to talk about wills, powers of attorney and other things to consider when we’re gone.

“Other sessions we hope will include safety online, how to avoid scams and how to live well in later life.

“In addition we serve a cooked lunch for around 60 people each Friday and we ensure that the church is well heated in the cold weather so that folk can come here instead of putting their heating on at home.”

She said that additional volunteers were needed to join the existing team of helpers.

“Anyone who can join our rota, even for a few hours a week, would be providing a valuable service to our wonderful town,” Catherine added.

Volunteers can go along to the church to find out more or email families@shifnalbenefice.org.uk to find out more.