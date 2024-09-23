13.1 C
Oswestry pensioner narrowly avoids £3,000 solar panel scam

An Oswestry pensioner has narrowly avoided a significant financial loss after being targeted by a scam involving solar panel maintenance.

The incident serves as a stark reminder for homeowners with solar panels to be wary of unsolicited calls offering free services.

The elderly man, who recently lost his wife and has been battling illness, was contacted by a London-based company offering a “free system health check” for his solar panels. The scammers falsely claimed that his original installer was no longer in business, creating a sense of urgency.

During a visit to his home, the scammers informed the pensioner that his solar inverter was operating at only 50% capacity and required a costly replacement. They quoted a price of nearly £3,000, which is significantly higher than the standard cost for such a replacement.

Fortunately, the pensioner had the foresight to contact his original installer, Shrewsbury-based Solar PV Battery Systems. Upon inspection, the company’s engineers found that the solar system was functioning perfectly, exposing the scammers’ fraudulent claims.

A representative from Solar PV Battery Systems expressed their concern about the scam and urged homeowners to be vigilant. “This is a despicable breach of trust,” they stated. “We urge anyone with solar panels to contact their original installer or a trusted family member before agreeing to any unsolicited services.”

