Local health care providers join forces to support patients receiving palliative care

Patients facing incurable illness in Shropshire will have improved access to vital medicines thanks to a special network of pharmacies established with the support of Severn Hospice and the NHS.

Representatives from Lunts Pharmacy (The Tannery), the NHS, Community Pharmacy Shropshire, and Severn Hospice display a window sticker that the network pharmacies use to indicate they stock palliative care medicines

Severn Hospice collaborated with the NHS and community pharmacies to build a pharmacy network, supporting local patients receiving care for life-limiting illness. Having identified a need for better access to vital palliative care medicines, the partners worked together to find a solution.

Professor Derek Willis, medical director at Severn Hospice, said: “To ensure that our patients can receive care in a place of their own choosing, we must have effective ways to manage their symptoms and pain. This requires seamless collaboration with local pharmacies to ensure these vital medicines are readily available.”

The special network of pharmacies is committed to providing the specialist drugs and medicines that play a vital part in palliative care. The pharmacies in the network will display a special sign in their window indicating that they carry these medicines, which will make it easier for palliative healthcare professionals to know where to go and get hold of the medicines required for patients.

Prof Willis said: “Having this network of pharmacies we can rely on will allow us to access the vital medicines in a timely manner, which, in turn, allows us to provide high quality care for patients across the area. The patients can be receive care at home and in the company of their loved ones, and we have truly joined forces to make that happen.”

The network has around 20 pharmacies across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Peter Prokopa, Chief Officer at Community Pharmacy Shropshire, said: “We are pleased to see the refresh of this vital service, which ensures that patients receive the necessary palliative care medications promptly.

“By maintaining an adequate stock of essential drugs and providing expert advice, we can significantly ease the burden on patients and their families during such a critical time.

“Our community pharmacy teams are committed to working closely with local healthcare professionals to resolve any medication availability issues swiftly, ensuring that care is continuous and effective. This service truly exemplifies the compassionate and comprehensive support that community pharmacies can offer.”

