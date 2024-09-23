Improved 64 bus service to start in October between Shrewsbury and Market Drayton

The 64 bus service between Market Drayton and Shrewsbury will see a significant improvement starting from Saturday 5 October.

The service will operate hourly throughout the day, providing greater convenience for passengers.

In addition to the increased frequency, Arriva Midlands, the operator of the service, will also introduce extra journeys between Market Drayton and Hanley, enhancing connectivity in the region.

The improvements to the 64 service are a result of a £1.8 million grant awarded to Shropshire Council by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The funding was allocated following the submission of the council’s updated Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) in July 2024.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member for public transport, expressed his satisfaction with the improvements.

“Our analysis of the bus network and the feedback from Market Drayton residents highlighted the urgent need for investment in the 64 service,” he said. “We’ve worked closely with Arriva Midlands to introduce much-needed frequency improvements and provide a better service for both residents and visitors. The current £2 single fare offer makes this an affordable and convenient option.”

Cllr Nellins added that this improvement is just the beginning of a series of enhancements planned for the county’s bus network, contingent on further funding.