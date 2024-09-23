The British Hill Climb Championship title comes down to the wire at Loton Park near Shrewsbury this weekend (28th and 29th September) where only a couple of points separate the top two drivers.

Double champion Jonathen Varley in action at Loton Park

Former British champion Alex Summers, of Tenbury Wells, driving a DJ Firestorm single-seater racing car, is up against young driver Matthew Ryder, who is in the latest Gould GR59 racing car and the two have been nip and tuck all season.

Other coveted top ten positions are also still to be finalised so competition throughout the weekend is likely to be very fierce, with practice and qualifying on Saturday, followed by timed competition runs and championship run-offs for the twelve quickest cars entered into the championship on both Sunday morning and afternoon.

Enjoying a double celebration at the event will be reigning Midland champion Jonathen Varley who has already, once again clinched this year’s Midland Hill Climb Championship and has now also won the British Hill Climb Cup.

Jonathen, from Telford, who drives a GWR Predator single-seater racing car, said: “This year has been remarkable, the car has run so well and my support team has really helped me gain these two titles, however, the Finale at Loton Park will be an incredibly closely fought event and I am just very excited to be part of it all and will definitely still be striving to gain points in the main British Championship.”

Besides the Midland and two British championships, there will be a very varied array of classic, saloon, sports and racing cars taking part in the various other classes, so promising spectators plenty of action on track and also close-up views of cars and drivers in the paddock.

The events start at 9am each day, with cars competing in program order, full facilities are on site and accompanied children aged under 16 are admitted free.

More details can be found on the club website at www.hdlcc.com