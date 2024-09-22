Glittering celebration for Telford College’s higher education graduates

Telford College’s higher education students have had their achievements recognised at a spectacular graduation ceremony.

Telford College's higher education students celebrate their graduation

The class of ‘24 donned traditional caps and gowns for the presentation event, held at All Saints Church in the centre of Wellington.

Graduates came from a wide range of courses including accounting, computing, human resources, engineering, and early years services.

Helen Fellows, the college’s director of higher education, handed out the graduation scrolls, before the students and their families were treated to celebratory cupcakes and refreshments, and posed for souvenir photographs.

She said: “This is always one of the highlights of our year – a chance to celebrate the incredible achievements and progress of our higher education students, and recognise their success.

“It is an honour and a privilege to have watched them all progress and achieve with us, growing in both knowledge and confidence, and we wish them every success for the next stage of their journeys.”

The audience heard how many of this year’s graduates had been combining their studies with full-time employment, and juggling family responsibilities.

Demi Haynes, who received her foundation degree in early years services, said: “This was an inspiring time of my life, which I will be forever grateful for. The lecturers were phenomenal, tailoring their knowledge to each individual.”

Nicola Taylor, who also graduated with a foundation degree in early years services, said: “I have met new friends for life and had some laughs with friends and lecturers, who were incredibly supportive.”

Areeba Zahid, who received her level four AAT accounting qualification, said: “My experience with Telford College has been amazing. I got so much support from my tutors and from my family during my AAT journey.”

Sarah Christensen praised the ‘support and collaborative environment’ at the college during her level five CIPD course, and Adam Hardwick, who graduated with an HND in engineering, said: “I’ve met lots of skilled engineers and learnt many useful skills.”

Mature student Teresa Edwards said: “I was hesitant to do my early years services foundation degree, but aided by my tutors my dream was fulfilled. Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

The evening also included a keynote speech from Professor Mark Ormerod, the deputy vice chancellor and provost of Keele University.