Telford man fined for failing to comply with planning enforcement notice

A Telford man has been fined almost £39,000 this week, after previously pleading guilty to failing to comply with a planning enforcement notice.

On Monday 16 September, Telford Magistrates Court fined John Anthony Dynsky, of Cold Hatton, a total of £38,954 including costs, for non-compliance with an Enforcement Notice at land adjacent to 1 and 2 the Poplars in Cold Hatton, dating back to 2017.

The defendant had erected a large (32m x 9m) steel-framed building, which was being used for a wood manufacturing business and joinery workshop and materials associated with this were also being stored on site. This resulted in a material change of use from agriculture and residential use to an industrial setting.

Planning enforcement officers tried to work with the defendant, advising that planning permission should be applied for, or the land reverted back to its original use.

No application was made so a planning enforcement notice was issued in July 2018, which the defendant appealed, resulting in a public inquiry in 2021. The appeal was not upheld and the defendant was given six months to comply with the planning enforcement notice, which did not happen.

On Monday 16 September 2024, the matter was heard at Telford Magistrates Court, where the defendant pleaded guilty to breaching planning rules and was fined a total of almost £39,000.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “This case shows that we will always enforce planning breaches, no matter how long it takes.

“Despite initially trying to work with and support the defendant, he took no action  and the enforcement notice was not complied with, leaving us no option but to seek prosecution through the courts.

“The defendant pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the enforcement notice and was fined £50,000, which was reduced by one-third in light of their guilty plea. With costs and victim surcharge awarded too, the total fine is £38,954.000.”

