Shropshire hospitals transformation takes a major step forward

A significant milestone has been reached in the transformation of hospital care in the county, The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has officially signed the design and build contract with Integrated Health Projects (IHP).

Under the plans the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital would specialise in emergency care

The joint venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine will build a modern four storey building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) site which was procured via the P23 framework.

This marks a key milestone for the county’s largest investment in hospital services, as part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP). The plans have been developed and supported by clinicians and will see the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) site in Telford specialise in planned care and the RSH site specialise in emergency care.

Enabling works and site preparations are currently underway at the RSH site. The development will see the construction of the new four-storey building near the former Outpatients’ entrance, and the remodelling of the existing Emergency Department at RSH.

The building will provide new emergency care, women and children’s and critical care facilities.

The Trust’s clinically-led designs will include; modern fit for purpose internal healthcare spaces; external balconies; an internal atrium and single ensuite bedrooms. AHR are the designers of the building, along with DSSR as the mechanical and electrical engineer and Ramboll as the structural engineer.

The Trust, which runs the PRH and RSH, has released a short preview video of what patients can expect as part of the new healthcare facilities.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive for SaTH, said: “We are delighted to be working with IHP, who bring a wealth of experience in leading large hospital construction programmes.

“The clinically-led HTP plans at RSH will address our most pressing clinical challenges and establish solid and sustainable foundations upon which to make further improvements across all our hospitals.

“I look forward to seeing this significant construction progress, as we continue to keep local communities and clinicians involved at every stage, to help build a positive experience for everyone.”

Throughout the construction, existing services will be maintained and careful consideration and planning has been undertaken to reposition entrances and car parking. The construction of the building is being carried out in phases to help minimise the impact to staff, patients, visitors, and local communities.

John Roberts, Managing Director for VINCI Building said: “IHP are really looking forward to delivering this transformational scheme for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust. We will create a lasting legacy for the area and wider communities.

“Our dedicated teams will also help support local spend and on-site, hands-on training opportunities in construction trades by opening a Community Skills Centre. This centre will enable local young people to have opportunities to pursue careers in construction.”

It is expected that the new building will be completed and operational in 2028.