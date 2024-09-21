Families to cycle Shrewsbury streets in final 2024 ‘Kidical Mass’ bike ride

A mass bike ride for families is being held on the streets of Shrewsbury at 10am on Sunday.

Cyclists gather for a mass cycle ride in Shrewsbury. Photo: Kidical Mass Shrewsbury

The free event, organised by local residents, is the fifth and final ride in 2024. It is timed to coincide with World Car Free Day (22 September) and Active Travel England’s Cycle to School Week (23 – 27 September).

Riders will meet at 10am at the William Clement Memorial obelisk in the Quarry Park near to Stop Café on St. Julian Friars.

- Advertisement -

The event is sponsored by Dave Mellor Cycles of Frankwell. Cargo bikes, bike seats, trailers, and those still using training wheels are all welcome to take part in a ride through the town centre which will be closed to traffic. Riders under 12 will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Copthorne councillor Rob Wilson, who helped organise the ride with local residents, said: “2024 year has been an amazing year for Shrewsbury’s Kidical Mass event, building on the success of the initial event last year.

“We’ve seen riders of all ages and abilities join us on our exhilarating ride through the town streets, and in June we were thrilled to be joined by Shrewsbury’s Labour and Liberal Democrat general election candidates Julia Buckley and Alex Wagner.

“As the weather starts to turn, this will be our last ride for 2024 before we return with a bang next Spring.”

Rob added: “Active travel is gaining in popularity as more and more people recognise the health and wellbeing benefits of cycling and walking, not to mention the ways these can reduce congestion.

“This month Shropshire Council’s cabinet approved the Shrewsbury Moves Movement Plan, a 10 year vision to transform how we get around the town. Getting more kids and families on bikes and giving them safe spaces to cycle is a key part of this vision. Come along on Sunday and join us as we ride out!”