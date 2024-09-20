Style Optique appeals for unwanted eyewear to support worthy cause

Style Optique, the award-winning optical boutique in Market Drayton, is calling on the local community to donate their no-longer-in-use eyewear to support a worthy cause.

Eva and Sam Davé of Style Optique

In partnership with the Market Drayton Rotary Group, Style Optique is participating in the SpecSort initiative, which aims to provide eyeglasses to people in need around the world.

Millions of individuals lack access to corrective eyewear, significantly impacting their quality of life.

To encourage donations, Style Optique has launched a ‘Gift and Receive’ campaign. Anyone who donates old, retired, or unwanted eyeglasses before the end of September 2024 will receive a £75 gift certificate, redeemable towards any new eyewear at Style Optique this month.

In addition to the gift certificate, Style Optique is offering complimentary eyewear styling guidance to help donors find new frames that they love.

“This is our way of raising awareness about an essential cause that is especially close to our hearts,” shared Eva Dave. “We want to thank those who donate to this wonderful cause and ensure their next eyewear purchase inspires them to feel their best every day,” Dave continued.

All donated glasses will be collected by the Market Drayton Rotary Group and distributed to people in need through the SpecSort initiative.