16.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Style Optique appeals for unwanted eyewear to support worthy cause

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Style Optique, the award-winning optical boutique in Market Drayton, is calling on the local community to donate their no-longer-in-use eyewear to support a worthy cause.

Eva and Sam Davé of Style Optique
Eva and Sam Davé of Style Optique

In partnership with the Market Drayton Rotary Group, Style Optique is participating in the SpecSort initiative, which aims to provide eyeglasses to people in need around the world.

Millions of individuals lack access to corrective eyewear, significantly impacting their quality of life.

- Advertisement -

To encourage donations, Style Optique has launched a ‘Gift and Receive’ campaign. Anyone who donates old, retired, or unwanted eyeglasses before the end of September 2024 will receive a £75 gift certificate, redeemable towards any new eyewear at Style Optique this month.

In addition to the gift certificate, Style Optique is offering complimentary eyewear styling guidance to help donors find new frames that they love.

“This is our way of raising awareness about an essential cause that is especially close to our hearts,” shared Eva Dave. “We want to thank those who donate to this wonderful cause and ensure their next eyewear purchase inspires them to feel their best every day,” Dave continued.

All donated glasses will be collected by the Market Drayton Rotary Group and distributed to people in need through the SpecSort initiative.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP