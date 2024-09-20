Roles up for grabs as RJAH stages Recruitment Day

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is opening its doors on Sunday 29 September (10am to 12.30pm) to showcase clinical roles on offer.

The Oswestry-based hospital ran similar events throughout 2023, but this will be the first of 2024. Attendees will be able to find out about openings for clinical roles across the Trust.

There will also be a chance to find out about roles within the Theatre team. It comes as the hospital prepares to open its new £10 million Theatre building extension, which offers the opportunity to increase capacity and so bring down waiting lists.

The hospital’s Learning and Development Team will also be on hand at the Recruitment Day to provide career information and advice on a range of career opportunities, including step into work for veterans, ongoing professional development, preceptorship and apprenticeship provision across the hospital.

Attendees at the Recruitment Day will be greeted at the Main Entrance before making their way to the hospital’s £6 million Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre, where they will be able to talk to staff and tour areas of the site.

The event will give an insight of what it is like to work in an organisation rated outstanding for care by the Care Quality Commission and – as shown in the latest Adult Inpatient Survey – offers the highest standards of care and cleanliness.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at RJAH, said: “This is a fantastic place to work, and I am extremely proud of the incredible feedback we get from our patients, who tell us regularly about the huge impact we make on their quality of life.

“RJAH is a growing hospital and we want to bring in the best people to help us on our journey.

“Our Recruitment Days were a huge success last year so I am delighted that we are bringing them back to help us fill our current openings.”

The day is open to candidates at all stages of their career, from students in their last year who are looking to secure their first permanent role, to experienced individuals who are looking for a new and exciting challenge. The hospital will also be welcoming Nurses and Allied Health Professionals who would like to return to practice.