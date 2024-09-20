Retired Policewoman Raises Over £1000 after “epic” open water swims

A retired policewoman has been talking about her recent charity swims that have raised over £1000 for SANDS, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity.

Beverley Sterry is pictured showing Michelle Middleton Price, Manager at Bluebell View her medals

Beverley Sterry, who now works as a Wellbeing and Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s Bluebell View care home in Oswestry, took part in ‘Chillswim 2024’ at Lake Coniston in the Lake District in June.

After completing the end-to-end 5.25-mile distance, she began preparing for her second challenge, swimming the length of Rutland Water which she did in August.

Beverley also loves to knit and crochet and has knitted scores of items this year to sell, with all proceeds going to SANDS. So far she has raised over £1,000.00.

The swim across Lake Coniston was particularly arduous, especially around the halfway point when waves lashed over Beverley’s head and a headwind was thwarting her progress to swim forwards.

She took up swimming as an adult after sustaining a back injury in police service and is now a regular swimmer at her local pool, usually swimming between half and 1 mile per session.

Her back injury is alleviated by regular swimming, and the exercise benefits both her physical and mental wellbeing. She is passionate about promoting these benefits in her role at work, where she enjoys providing Bluebell View care home residents with art and craft and wellbeing activities.

Speaking about her swimming achievements, Beverley said: “Lake Coniston was epic, and the hardest challenge that I have ever taken on in terms of physical exercise. But the thought of that finish line and the cause I was swimming for spurred me on when I felt like giving up.”