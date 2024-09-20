16.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 20, 2024
Rebranded park and ride buses hit the streets of Shrewsbury

New look park and ride buses have hit the streets of Shrewsbury as part of moves to improve bus services across the Shropshire Council area.

The back of one of the newly rebranded buses. Photo: Shropshire Council
The back of one of the newly rebranded buses. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council has worked with Arriva – the current operator of Shrewsbury park and ride – to give the buses an updated and much-needed rebrand.

The first of the newly rebranded vehicles were unveiled on Thursday 19 September and will be travelling around Shrewsbury from Monday to Saturday each week.

It’s hoped that all the Shrewsbury park and ride buses will have been rebranded by the end of October 2024.

The rebranding follows the recent introduction of a £1 return fare – half the normal price – on Shrewsbury park and ride until the end of March 2025. This half-price fare was made possible by the award of £1.8m from the Department for Transport.

This offer applies to buses from all three park and ride sites, Meole Brace, Harlescott and Oxon.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council’s passenger transport team is also working closely with Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership on the development of the new Shrewsbury Movement Strategy.

Shrewsbury park and ride plays a big part of the strategy, which the new designs will help to promote.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport – who is also a member of the Big Town Plan Partnership – said:

“Park and ride is a brilliant way to travel in and out of Shrewsbury. We hope these eye-catching newly rebranded buses – along with the special fare of just £1 return – will grab people’s attention and encourage them to use the service when visiting the town centre.

“By using park and ride you won’t have the worry of finding or paying for a parking space, and will be helping to keep the town centre free of congestion and unnecessary traffic.”

